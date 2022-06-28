SBI, ICICI Bank acquires 9.54% stake each in Perfios Account Aggregation Services

State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank on Tuesday acquired 9.54 per cent stake each in Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited (Perfios AA).

Both the banks acquired 8,05,520 equity shares each by paying Rs 4.03 crore each for the stakes.

The lenders bought the shares at a price of Rs 50 apiece, according to regulatory filings.

The investments would be subject to the approval of Reserve Bank of India.

Both the banks disclosed that they or their associates or subsidiaries, in the normal course of business, may have business dealings with Perfios AA at an arm's length.

The Bengaluru-based Perfios AA had a turnover of Rs 0.09 crore (provisional) and a profit of Rs 3.4 crore (provisional) in FY22.

