Nuvoco Vistas expands presence in Northern markets * Cement manufacturer Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, a part of the Nirma Group, on Tuesday announced expanding its presence in the North region with the introduction of the premium cement portfolio.

In the northern region specifically in Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh, the focus is on trade channels and brand-building through a strong dealer network, according to a statement. ''To address to growing needs of the infrastructure sector, Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd plans to set up a grinding unit with a 1.2 million tonnes per annum capacity at its existing plant at Bhiwani, Haryana. This is the first step toward the company's expansion in the North region. This grinding unit will aid full utilisation of the clinker production in the region,'' it said.

*** Olive oil brand Figaro enters into baby care product segment * Figaro Olive Oil on Tuesday said it has entered into the baby care product segment with Figaro Baby.

The company has introduced Figaro Baby Massage Oil, it said in a statement.

''With a deep understanding of consumer needs and keeping their needs in mind, Figaro is now paving its way into baby care. Figaro's latest launch fulfils the skincare needs of a newborn baby through a product made with the Goodness of Olive Oil, enriched with Vitamin E, thereby keeping the skin healthy and moisturised,'' it added.

*** Modicare forays into international market * Direct selling brand Modicare, part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Modi Enterprises, has recently forayed into the UK market.

Terming it as ''first step towards our global expansion'', Modicare Founder & Managing Director Samir Modi said, the move is aligned with its organisational ethos and purpose.

''I am immensely proud and privileged to bring Modicare, one of the fastest-growing direct selling brands to the UK as the first step towards our global expansion. Aligned with our organisational ethos and purpose, we look forward to making a meaningful difference to the lives of consultants that join us in the UK,'' he said. *** Sanctum Wealth appoints Jyoti Roy as head of equity research * Sanctum Wealth on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jyoti Roy as its head of equity research.

He will be based in Mumbai and will report to Manish Jeloka, co-head of Products & Solutions, the company said in a statement.

Roy has more than 17 years of experience in equity research with organisations, including Angel Broking, BNP Paribas, and HDFC Bank, among others. ''The breadth and depth of his experience (Roy) will serve to considerably enhance the quality of our equities and derivatives platform providing ideas and solutions for both active and passive approaches and covering both fundamental and technical research,'' Shiv Gupta, CEO of Sanctum Wealth, said.

