goEgoNetwork to install EV charging stations at VITS-Kamats Group hotels

Pune-based EV charging infra startup goEgoNetwork will install charging stations at the VITS-Kamats Group hotels across the country under an initial pact, a statement said on Tuesday. The charging stations are equipped to charge all electric vehicles across brands currently on the road and are accessible and usable via the goME app, which provides EV owners real-time notifications regarding the charging status, goEgoNetwork said in a statement. The installations, which will provide a boost to the EV charging infra in the country, came at a time when both the central and state governments are focusing on the adoption of these vehicles in several industries, including the hospitality sector, it added. ''goEgo is excited about its new collaboration in the hospitality sector. These kinds of tie-ups will help reduce the range anxiety among the EV owners and help build the EV charging infrastructure,'' said Dheeman Kadam, co-founder and chief marketing officer of goEgoNetwork.

As a business owner installing a charging station on the premises will help the hotels increase footfall as well as present an opportunity to earn additional revenue, he added.

The travel and hospitality industry, today, stands at an important crossroads for EV charging – with many big players increasingly understanding that in a few years, having an EV charging station in their visitor amenity list could influence decisions to book and stay there, it added. ''By installing EV charging stations within our premises, hospitality industries like the VITS Hotels and Resorts are not only building trust in our guests, but they are also helping build the EV charging infrastructure in the country. We are glad to be partnering with goEgoNetwork for this,'' said Vikram Kamat, Chairman, VITS- Kamats Group.

