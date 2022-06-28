Mexico to open investigation into migrant deaths in Texas
Updated: 28-06-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:45 IST
Mexico is set to open an investigation over the death of migrants inside a truck in Texas on matters relating to the country, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter, with at least 22 deaths involving Mexican citizens.
A team of Mexican authorities will travel to Texas to work on the case, according to Ebrard.
