Bengaluru airport crosses 250 million passenger mark

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-06-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:39 IST
Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the 250 million passenger mark during the last weekend of June.

The airport also achieved two million air traffic movements (ATMs) since its opening in 2008 and it is the fastest airport under public-private partnership (PPP) model in south India to achieve this milestone.

The addition of new carriers along with the introduction of new routes and rising passenger numbers on existing routes has led to this accomplishment, the airport said in a statement on Wednesday.

''While the pandemic has meant that traffic growth over the past two years has been slower than usual, the airport has historically grown very fast, as evidenced by how quickly the airport has reached some of these milestones,'' it said.

