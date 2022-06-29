Left Menu

Germany working to ensure Sweden, Finland join NATO quickly - ministry

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:25 IST
  • Germany

Germany is doing everything it can to make sure it swiftly ratifies plans for Finland and Sweden to join the NATO defence alliance, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday after Turkey lifted a veto on them joining.

"There is no concrete timeline but it will be fast," said the spokesperson, referring to the steps required in Germany.

All parliaments in NATO must ratify a membership approval by national governments.

