Left Menu

Traders' body to launch campaign against five-month ban on goods vehicles in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 21:32 IST
Traders' body to launch campaign against five-month ban on goods vehicles in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday said it will launch a campaign from July 10, demanding the Delhi government to withdraw the five-month ban on entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles in the national capital from October.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) convened a meeting of trade 'associations from Delhi on Wednesday on the issue. Leaders of All India Transport Welfare Association and Delhi Transport Association also attended the meeting.

''It was emphasised in the meeting that if the government does not take back this order, the traders of Delhi will have no other alternative but to move to the neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for which Delhi government will be responsible,'' the traders' body stated.

It was decided in the meeting that a campaign would be launched against this order across Delhi under the flag of an action committee to be headed by CAIT Delhi state president Vipin Ahuja.

''This campaign will run across Delhi from July 10 under which more than 200 meetings and rallies of traders will be organised in all the markets of Delhi to demand the withdrawal of this order of the state government,'' CAIT said.

For environment protection, the traders have pledged to plant 1 crore trees across Delhi and cooperation will be sought from the central government, Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. On the coming Raksha Bandhan, traders across Delhi will organise Vriksha Mitra Movement and tie Rakhi to trees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022