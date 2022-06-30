ICE to cease CDS clearing in London in March 2023
Intercontinental Exchange said on Thursday it will cease clearing of credit default swaps in London next year and shift the activity to Chicago.
"We will be consolidating our CDS clearing services into ICE Clear Credit in Chicago from the end of March 2023," ICE said in a statement.
