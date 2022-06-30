Chinese motorcycle brand Zontes partners with Adishwar Auto to enter Indian market

Chinese premium motorcycle brand Zontes has partnered with Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride to enter the Indian market and they are looking to introduce as many as five vehicles going forward, a release said on Thursday. Established in 2003 by Guangdong Tayo Motorcycle Technology Co Ltd, Zontes currently has its presence in 55 countries, including the UK, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Brazil, Malaysia, and Thailand, among others.

Adishwar Auto Ride already has a partnership with Italian bike makers -- Benelli and Moto Morini as well as Hungarian Keeway. Since its global expansion in 2017, the Zontes has witnessed significant year-on-year growth and registered a substantial 50 per cent growth in the last 12 months alone, Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt Ltd (AARI) said in the release. The Chinese motorcycle brand, according to Adishwar Auto, specialises in the production of motorcycles with advanced industrial equipment on a robotised production line and as much as 80 per cent of its components are produced in-house to keep the quality under control. ''We are pleased to introduce Zontes, a futuristic brand, to the Indian market, which is set to redefine the engineering standards with a continuous focus on innovation and technology. In addition, it has been leveraging robotic technology to develop high-quality products that are safe and durable,'' Adishwar Auto Ride India Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said. Since its inception, Zontes has had a strategic focus on the advanced research of new technologies for the development of material structure, manufacturing process, precision finishing, intelligent control, safety, and durability, as per the release. This emerging brand has made a notable impact across the world, especially in the European market, the release said, adding that ''in India, the brand plans to launch an exciting portfolio of five products, with an extensive dealer network across the country''. These touchpoints will allow the customers to experience the new product offerings, it said. ''Zontes Motorcycles has the potential to make an impact and accelerate the growth of the segment in the country. The association is a testament to our commitment to fulfilling the requirements of Indian customers in the fast-growing premium mobility segment,'' Jhabakh added.

