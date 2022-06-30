Left Menu

SBI Life signs bancassurance pact with Paschim Banga Gramin Bank

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:11 IST
SBI Life signs bancassurance pact with Paschim Banga Gramin Bank
  • Country:
  • India

The Paschim Banga Gramin Bank has joined hands with SBI Life Insurance for a bancassurance pact, officials said on Thursday.

The partnership will see all the branches of Paschim Banga Gramin Bank across West Bengal offer SBI Life’s range of protection, wealth creation, credit life, annuity and savings products, thereby increasing accessibility of life insurance solutions in the region, they said.

The agreement was signed by Arun Kumar Patra, General Manager of Paschim Banga Gramin Bank and Jayant Pandey, Regional Director of SBI Life. Bancassurance is an arrangement between a bank and an insurance company, as a part of which the latter can sell its products to the lender’s customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022