Left Menu

CCI approves proposed combination by Google International LLC and Bharti Airtel Ltd

The Acquirer and Target have executed an Investment Agreement (IA) per which the Acquirer proposes to acquire a minority and non-controlling stake of 1.28% of equity share capital in the Target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:18 IST
CCI approves proposed combination by Google International LLC and Bharti Airtel Ltd
The Acquirer and Target have executed an Investment Agreement (IA) per which the Acquirer proposes to acquire a minority and non-controlling stake of 1.28% of equity share capital in the Target. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Google International LLC (Acquirer) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Google LLC, (collectively with all Google LLC subsidiaries, "Google"). Google LLC is a Delaware limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. The Acquirer is a holding company and does not own / operate any of Google's products/ services. Google, however, offers various products and services, including its flagship search service, its Android operating system, and its Play app store.

Bharti Airtel Limited (BAL/ Target), headquartered in India, is an international communications solutions provider with over 480 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. BAL's retail portfolio includes, amongst others, high speed mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber, streaming services (music and video), digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, BAL offers solutions including secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, advertising services, and cloud-based communication.

The Acquirer and Target have executed an Investment Agreement (IA) per which the Acquirer proposes to acquire a minority and non-controlling stake of 1.28% of equity share capital in the Target. Along with the IA, the Acquirer and the Target through their affiliates have also entered into certain commercial deals. The Parties also intend to enter into certain other commercial arrangements in future.

The CCI approved the proposed combination on the basis of modifications offered by the Acquirer.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022