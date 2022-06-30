Left Menu

Hospitality industry outlook looks quite strong: Chandrasekaran

I think the company is adequately capitalised and I believe that we will generate the right cash flows to be able to support the growth and there is no plan on the part of the company to get into warehousing space. Sharing expansion plans for north-east, he said there are plans to open 7 more hotels in the region from 3 at present, taking the total number of hotels to 10 in the next two years.Sharing future outlook for the industry, Chandrasekaran said We believe that the industry will do well barring any unforeseen situations that come.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:21 IST
Hospitality industry outlook looks quite strong: Chandrasekaran
  • Country:
  • India

The hospitality industry is expected to do well going forward barring unforseen situations, and occupancy of Indian Hotels Company Ltd is expected to rise, company's chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Thursday.

Answering shareholders' queries at the Indian Hotels Company's annual general meeting on how the company will tap the market, Chandrasekaran said: We are having an expansion plan. By 2025 we want to touch 300 properties. Our rooms will increase to in excess of 35,000 rooms and the company has been spending money from the employee welfare fund to support the employees' families.

He informed that there are no plans to raise further capital by the company.

''We have no plan to raise any more capital. I think the company is adequately capitalised and I believe that we will generate the right cash flows to be able to support the growth and there is no plan on the part of the company to get into warehousing space.'' Sharing expansion plans for north-east, he said there are plans to open 7 more hotels in the region from 3 at present, taking the total number of hotels to 10 in the next two years.

Sharing future outlook for the industry, Chandrasekaran said: ''We believe that the industry will do well barring any unforeseen situations that come. Currently the outlook looks quite strong. Our occupancy last year was 49 per cent standalone and 53 per cent on a consolidated basis. But this year we are averaging in the last 2-2.5 months above 65 per cent. So the occupancy is expected to increase and we believe that the industry will do well.'' PTI RSN RKL HVA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022