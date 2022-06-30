Left Menu

The company has joined hands with the Adani Group for the launch of the outlets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, an official statement said. The partnership will democratise the job hunt market and optimise upskilling opportunities for millions pan-India, an official statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 22:47 IST
Swedish retailer IKEA will launch its second small-format store in the financial capital.

The 72,000 square feet store will be opened at R City Mall in suburban Ghatkopar, as per an official statement.

The New Shop launches two outlets at Mumbai airport Convenience commerce company 'The New Shop' on Thursday launched two outlets at the city airport. The company has joined hands with the Adani Group for the launch of the outlets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, an official statement said. *************************************** * Networking platform Apna to enchance its customer offerings using Google Cloud Professional networking platform Apna on Thursday said it has chosen Google Cloud to enhance its customer offerings. The partnership will democratise the job hunt market and optimise upskilling opportunities for millions pan-India, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

