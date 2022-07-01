DIARY-Top Economic Events to Aug 23

For other diaries, please see:

FRIDAY, JULY 1 BERLIN - German Finance Minister Lindner gives press conference on 2023 budget and financial plan up to 2026 - 1145 GMT. MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks at the graduation ceremony of the Monetary and Financial Studies Center, CEMFI - 1700 GMT SATURDAY, JULY 2 KONIGSWINTER, Germany - Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in the second discussion round: "World economy and world trade, business cycle and monetary policy - and the Russia-Ukraine war - where is the economy headed?" at Petersberger Sommerdialog in Königswinter, Germany – 1315 GMT.

MONDAY, JULY 4 ** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Breman participates in a seminar on, among other things, the role of riksbankthe Riksbank and the business community in total defense - 1100 GMT. ** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Breman participates in a seminar on the economic situation - 1330 GMT. ** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Breman participates in a seminar on, among other things, the economic situation - 0630 GMT. ** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Breman participates in a conversation about the economic situation together with journalist Lennart Ekdal - 1200 GMT. TUESDAY, JULY 5

** LONDON - Bank of England rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro, who has been one of the main proponents of taking a cautious approach to raising interest rates, speaks on a panel about monetary policy - 1630 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report July 2022 – 0930 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6 ** LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe speaks about central bank digital currencies - 1230 GMT. LONDON - Huw Pill, Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis at the Bank of England gives keynote address at the Qatar Centre for Global Banking and Finance 2022 Conference at Kings College London: The role of Central Banks in a Transforming World - 0810 GMT. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives opening and closing remarks before New York Fed Web Series on Culture: "Shifting Norms? The Intersection of Technology and Culture in Financial Services" organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York - 1300 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 14-15, 2022. - 1800 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, JULY 7 ** LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann delivers speech at the LC-MA Forum on current monetary policy issues ‘The rise of inflation and current global monetary policy issues - 0830 GMT. LITTLE ROCK, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before hybrid Little Rock Regional Chamber's Power Up Little Rock Luncheon, in Little Rock, Ark - 1700 GMT.

FRIDAY, JULY 8 MAYAGUEZ, PUERTO RICO - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks on and participates in discussion on monetary policy, the U.S. and Puerto Rico economic outlooks and economic trends before event hosted by the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus, in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. - 1500 GMT

MONDAY, JULY 11 NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in a moderated discussion in "Las Call on LIBOR: Final Steps to Transition" conference - 1800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion on 29 June 2022 will be published - 0730 GMT TUESDAY, JULY 12 BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will set the irrevocable exchange rate at which Croatia will convert its kuna currency into euros when it adopts the singe currency on Jan 1, 2023. WEDNESDAY, JULY 13 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT.

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review – 0200 GMT. FRIDAY, JULY 15

** PORI, Finland - Bank of Finland governor and ECB's policy maker Olli Rehn will attend a discussion on inflation in Pori, Finland - 1000 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 21) THURSDAY, JULY 21

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

MONDAY, JULY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 16 and 17 - 2350 GMT

TUESDAY, JULY 26 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July. - 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 27) WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

THURSDAY, JULY 28 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jul. 20-21 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2 ** CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans hosts hybrid on-the-record breakfast conversation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy with members of the media - 1400 GMT.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4 LONDON – Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report – 1100 GMT. LONDON – Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision – 1100 GMT. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 26-27, 2022 - 1800 GMT. WELLINGTON – Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference – 0200 GMT. THURSDAY, AUGUST 18 OSLO – Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for August. - 1230 GMT

