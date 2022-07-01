Left Menu

Audi logs 49 pc sales growth at 1,765 units in Jan-Jun

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 11:36 IST
Audi logs 49 pc sales growth at 1,765 units in Jan-Jun
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

German luxury carmaker Audi on Friday reported a 49 percent growth in retail sales at 1,765 units in January – June period this year in India.

Audi India had retailed 1,181 units in the same period last year.

The growth was driven by robust demand for new products and continued demand for Audi e-Tron electric vehicles range, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A4, Audi A6, and S/RS models, the company said in a statement.

"The first six months of 2022 have seen a healthy sales growth of 49 percent. We continue to lead the charge with our electric vehicles - the Audi e-Tron 50 and 55, the Audi e-Tron Sportback, and Audi e-Tron GT range,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

He further said,''Our petrol-powered portfolio including the Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi A4, and Audi A6 are doing good numbers and our S/RS models continue to shine with a strong order bank for 2022.'' The company is now all geared up to launch its flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L, in India on July 12 this year, Dhillon said.

Audi India said there is continued demand and strong order bank for its products in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022