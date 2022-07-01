Emmanuel Ezinwa appointed as AfDB's Acting Director of Human Resources

The African Development Bank Group has appointed Mr. Ifechukwude Emmanuel Ezinwa as Acting Director of the Human Resources Operations, Recruitment, and Client Services Department, with effect from 1st July 2022.

Mr. Ezinwa, a Nigerian national, is currently Manager of the Human Resources, Client Relations and Staff Engagement Division. He is a seasoned people management professional, with a diverse range of international experience across the private sector and multilateral development institutions.

He joined the African Development Bank in 2017, as Lead HR Operations Advisor. In addition, he participated actively in drafting the people management aspects of the Bank's General Capital Increase in 2019.

As Division Manager for Client Relations and Staff Engagement, a position he occupied since January 2021, Mr. Ezinwa has been leading the implementation of a series of people management initiatives and reforms, as an integral part of the Bank's People Strategy implementation plan.

Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Ezinwa worked in the Human Resources Vice Presidency of the World Bank as Regional Human Resources Business Partner between 2008 and 2012, and as Senior Regional Human Resources Business Partner, Africa Region, from 2012 to 2017. Between 2003 and 2007, Mr. Ezinwa worked for Nestle Central and West Africa, where he held various positions, including Assistant Human Resources Development Manager.

Mr. Ezinwa holds a Bachelor's degree in French from the University of Benin, and a Master's degree in International Law and Diplomacy from Lagos State University. He has attended several development and certification programs, including Lagos Business School and Wharton Business School.

African Development Bank Group President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said: "Ifechukwude has solid knowledge and hands-on experience in people management and he will provide the leadership that this critical function needs at the Bank during this transition period."

Mr. Ezinwa said: "I would like to thank President Adesina for this appointment, which provides an opportunity to continue to drive the on-going transformation of people and talent management in line with the Bank's strategic business direction."