Hyundai Motor India's total sales rise 14 pc in June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:33 IST
Hyundai Motor India's total sales rise 14 pc in June
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported a 14.5 percent increase in its total sales at 62,351 units in June. The company had sold a total of 54,474 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 49,001 units last month as compared with 40,496 units in June last year, a growth of 21 percent, it added.

Exports stood at 13,350 units as against 13,978 units in the year-ago month, down 4.5 percent.

''With the semiconductor situation showing signs of easing out, the sales numbers have again started showing a positive trend,'' HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said.

Further, he said, the newly launched Hyundai Venue has also received a good customer response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

