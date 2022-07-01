Left Menu

Britain's BT wins majority of European soccer rights until 2027

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:51 IST
Britain's BT wins majority of European soccer rights until 2027
BT said on Friday it had secured the British broadcast rights for the majority of European soccer until 2027, paying around 305 million pounds ($368 million) a year.

BT, which will share the costs with Warner Bros Discovery once a joint venture between the companies is completed, said its outlook for the 2023 financial year was unchanged. ($1 = 0.8290 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

