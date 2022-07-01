Britain's BT wins majority of European soccer rights until 2027
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
BT said on Friday it had secured the British broadcast rights for the majority of European soccer until 2027, paying around 305 million pounds ($368 million) a year.
BT, which will share the costs with Warner Bros Discovery once a joint venture between the companies is completed, said its outlook for the 2023 financial year was unchanged. ($1 = 0.8290 pounds)
