Left Menu

RBI ask banks to test note sorting machines on quarterly basis

An authenticity check is a prerequisite for fitness sorting, the RBI said.The machines should be able to identify and segregate suspected counterfeits and notes which are unfit for circulation.Banks shall ensure that the Note Sorting machines are tested for accuracy and consistency on a quarterly basis and recalibrated, if required.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:44 IST
RBI ask banks to test note sorting machines on quarterly basis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The RBI on Friday asked banks to test their note sorting machines for accuracy and consistency every quarter to ensure currency notes conform to the prescribed parameters. Following demonetisation in November 2016, the Reserve Bank issued new notes of Rs 200, Rs 500, and Rs 2000, besides releasing new series for other denominations.

In the backdrop of the introduction of the new series of banknotes, the Reserve Bank said note authentication and fitness sorting parameters have been reviewed and a revised set of guidelines have been issued for implementation.

In the circular on 'Note Sorting Machines - Authentication and Fitness Sorting Parameters', the RBI said a fit note is ''a note that is genuine, sufficiently clean to allow its denomination to be readily ascertained and thus suitable for recycling''. An unfit note is the one that is not suitable for recycling because of its physical condition or belongs to a series that has been phased out by the Reserve Bank of India. ''A note must pass all the fitness parameters to be considered fit for recycling,'' the central bank said while prescribing the parameters.

The parameters, it said, provide the minimum standards for cash handling machines used by banks. ''Notes can only be recycled/reissued if they are evaluated as genuine and fit according to these parameters. An authenticity check is a prerequisite for fitness sorting,'' the RBI said.

The machines should be able to identify and segregate suspected counterfeits and notes which are unfit for circulation.

''Banks shall ensure that the Note Sorting machines are tested for accuracy and consistency on a quarterly basis and recalibrated, if required. A certificate (signed by Bank Officials) to this effect shall be maintained for records,'' the RBI said.

As a part of fitness sorting, notes with any visual or physical defects are to be sorted as unfit as per the criteria prescribed in the circular. It also said 'suspect/reject notes' should be subjected to manual inspection for any wrongdoings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022