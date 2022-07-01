NCB seizes 54 kg of ganja on Maha highway; two held

Left Menu

During a search of the vehicle, 27 boxes were found concealed in cavities made under the back seat of the car, and 54 kg of ganja were recovered from these boxes, the official said.The arrested accused hail from Odisha and are seasoned traffickers, he said, adding that they had supplied contraband in the region several times in the recent past.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two persons and seized 54 kg of ganja from their possession on Solapur-Pune Highway, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the NCB team intercepted a car on the highway on Thursday and seized the contraband which was being smuggled into the city, the official said. With this operation, an interstate drug trafficking network involved in the transportation and distribution of narcotic substances has come to light, he said. The seized contraband was sourced from Ganjam in Odisha and was destined for further distribution to peddlers in Mumbai, Surat and other adjoining areas, he said. During a search of the vehicle, 27 boxes were found concealed in cavities made under the back seat of the car, and 54 kg of ganja were recovered from these boxes, the official said.

The arrested accused hail from Odisha and are seasoned traffickers, he said, adding that they had supplied contraband in the region several times in the recent past. The accused have technical knowledge, which has made it difficult for the authorities to track the key members of the syndicate, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

