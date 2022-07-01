Left Menu

MP: Three killed, seven injured after car rams into stationary truck on highway

PTI | Sehore | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 18:43 IST
MP: Three killed, seven injured after car rams into stationary truck on highway
  • Country:
  • India

Three women were killed and seven others injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck on Indore-Bhopal Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Friday, police said.

The victims were on their way to a Shiva temple at Kubereshwar Dham in the district after attending a wedding in Indore, an official said.

The accident occurred when the car hit the rear of a stationary truck near Jawar, he said. Kalpana Ballai (48), Nallu Ben (62) and Rekha Ben (70) were killed in the accident, Jawar police station in-charge Madan Ivne said.

Nallu Ben and the injured persons belong to Ahmedabad (Gujarat), he said.

The injured persons were referred to Sehore district hospital after they were administered first-aid at Ashta town, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022