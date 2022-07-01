MP: Three killed, seven injured after car rams into stationary truck on highway

Three women were killed and seven others injured when their car rammed into a stationary truck on Indore-Bhopal Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Friday, police said.

The victims were on their way to a Shiva temple at Kubereshwar Dham in the district after attending a wedding in Indore, an official said.

The accident occurred when the car hit the rear of a stationary truck near Jawar, he said. Kalpana Ballai (48), Nallu Ben (62) and Rekha Ben (70) were killed in the accident, Jawar police station in-charge Madan Ivne said.

Nallu Ben and the injured persons belong to Ahmedabad (Gujarat), he said.

The injured persons were referred to Sehore district hospital after they were administered first-aid at Ashta town, the official added.

