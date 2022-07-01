Left Menu

Grameen Dak Sewaks can now get document verification done till July 15

Keeping in view the flood situation in Assam the last date for document verification of the Grameen Dak Sewaks GDS shortlisted for various posts has been extended from June 30 up to July 15, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 20:39 IST
The Department of Posts has extended the last date for document verification of Grameen Dak Sewaks shortlisted for various posts till July 15 due to the flood situation in Assam, an official statement said on Friday. A total of 38,749 Grameen Dak Sewaks (GDS) recently selected by the department are required to verify their documents. Out of which 537 GDS are in Assam. ''Keeping in view the flood situation in Assam the last date for document verification of the Grameen Dak Sewaks (GDS) shortlisted for various posts has been extended from June 30 up to July 15,'' the statement said. GDS single-handedly run post offices across thousands of villages in India. At present, 2,40,216 GDS are working with the postal department across India.

