e-Ashwa Automotive launches e-auto priced at Rs 1.65 lakh

EV maker e-Ashwa Automotive on Friday launched its first e-auto for the passenger segment priced at Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company said its entry in the passengers segment is aimed at expanding its electric three-wheeler segment.

With a mileage of 90-100 kms and a maximum speed of up to 25 kmph, the budget e-auto offers a good solution for the existing traditional rickshaw drivers looking at better options to shift to eco-friendly, affordable and low maintenance vehicles due to the rising fuel prices, it added.

Powered by Lithium Ion and Lead Acid battery, which can be charged in 3-4 hours and 7-8 hours, respectively, it said in a release.

''We operate in the affordable electric mobility segment and autos are a key enabler in bridging the last-mile mobility gaps. With the launch of our e-auto, we want to make the auto driver's journey much more convenient and most importantly increase in earnings due to limited running, maintenance and overall ownership cost,'' Vikas Gupta, Founder & CEO of e-Ashwa Automotive, said.

