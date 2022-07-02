Serial entrepreneur Satish Sanpal bags Stylish Mid-Day Iconic Entrepreneur 2022 award in Dubai

Dubai [UAE] July 2 (ANI/PNN): Satish Sanpal, owner of the Vii Dubai nightclub and Sanpal Developments in Dubai was felicitated with the 'Stylish Mid-Day Iconic Entrepreneur' award at the recently concluded Mid-Day International Retail and Lifestyle Icon Award 2022. The award was presented to Sanpal in the presence of Bollywood stars Isha Koppikar, Pooja Chopra, and Vivek Oberoi at a special function in Dubai. This prestigious award of the country was given to Satish Sanpal for owing the most preferred nightclub in Dubai and his immense contribution to the UAE's real estate industry in the last few years.

"Success is not the end, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to go on, that counts. I never dreamed about success, I worked for it and hence I feel so proud to be felicitated as the Stylish Mid-Day Iconic Entrepreneur 2022," said Satish Sanpal the owner of Vii Dubai and Sanpal Developments. Satish is a well-known page 3 celebrity amongst the elite corporate circles in the UAE having his business interests across the Emirates. Satish owns restaurants, night clubs and has been in the real estate business for a long.

He attributes this recognition purely to his determination and hard work to achieve his goal, "Destiny does help to a certain extent in a professional's career, but what ultimately rewards you sooner or later is the never-ending efforts of faith, determination, and perseverance you have put in your objective," Satish revealed. "When you drive a Ferrari, it doesn't matter what's behind and what you have left behind". This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

