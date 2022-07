Hindustan Zinc mined metal production rises 14% in Apr-Jun

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Saturday reported a 14 per cent increase in mined metal production to 2,52,000 tonnes for the first quarter of 2022-23.

The rise in mined metal production was due to higher ore production largely at Sindesar Khurd, Rampura Agucha and Kayad mines supported by better mill recovery. The mined metal output was at 2,21,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Hindustan Zinc said in a statement.

The refined metal production in the first quarter of the current fiscal was at 260,000 tonnes, registering a rise of 10 per cent as compared to Q1 FY'22 in line with availability of mined metal and better plant availability and flat sequentially.

The output of integrated zinc increased by 10 per cent to 2,06,000 tonnes.

''Refined lead production was 54,000 tonnes for Q1 FY23, up 11 per cent as compared to Q1 FY22 and up 9 per cent sequentially on account of better plant availability and Pyro plant operation on lead-mode for part of the quarter,'' it said.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.

