Left Menu

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs shifted to south Mumbai hotel after they return from Goa

The rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs and Independents were taken to a starred hotel in south Mumbai in heavy security after they returned to the city from Goa in a special flight on Saturday night, police said. As many as 50 MLAs who support Shinde, including 39 rebel legislators of the Shiv Sena, flew to Mumbai in a chartered flight.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 22:32 IST
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs shifted to south Mumbai hotel after they return from Goa
  • Country:
  • India

The rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs and Independents were taken to a starred hotel in south Mumbai in heavy security after they returned to the city from Goa in a special flight on Saturday night, police said. As many as 50 MLAs who support Shinde, including 39 rebel legislators of the Shiv Sena, flew to Mumbai in a chartered flight. Shinde, who had flown to Goa in the morning, accompanied them back. Their flight landed at the Mumbai airport around 8 pm nearly 50 minutes after it took off from Dabolim airport in Goa.

A posse of police personnel was deployed along the route between the airport and the starred hotel in south Mumbai to ensure the smooth movement of buses carrying the MLAs escorted by Mumbai Police, officials said. Traffic was halted for some time when the buses left the airport.

The chief minister travelled in one of the buses carrying the MLAs, officials added. A special two-day session of the state legislature will begin on Sunday which will see the election for the post of Assembly Speaker as well as a floor test of the new government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Science News Roundup: For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years, U.S. approves SpaceX's Starlink internet for use with ships, boats, planes

Science News Roundup: For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022