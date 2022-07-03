Car falls into sea, one killed, another missing

Left Menu

A 28-year old man was killed and another went missing as a car veered off the road and fell into the sea on National Highway 66 late night on Saturday at Maravanthe in Udupi district, police sources said.Sources said four persons were travelling in the car, which was heading from Koteshwar to Byndoor.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-07-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 11:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 28-year-old man was killed and another went missing as a car veered off the road and fell into the sea on National Highway 66 late night on Saturday at Maravanthe in Udupi district, police sources said.

Sources said four persons were traveling in the car, which was heading from Koteshwar to Byndoor. Two of them had a miraculous escape and have been admitted to the hospital. The deceased has been identified as Viraj Acharya, a resident of Beejadi near Koteshwar. His relative, Roshan, was washed away by the waves and is missing. Two other passengers, Sandesh and Karthik, who escaped with injuries, have been shifted to the hospital and are stated to be out of danger.

Fire and rescue services brought the car to the shore from the sea Sunday morning, the sources said.

Kundapur DySP K Srikanth K, Byndoor police inspector Santhosh Kaikini, Gangolli PSI Vinay Kumar, Kundapur Traffic PSI Sudha Prabhu and other officials visited the spot.

A case has been registered at the Gangolli police station and an investigation is on.

