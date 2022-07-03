Left Menu

Train engine catches fire in Bihar, nobody hurt

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-07-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The engine of a passenger train caught fire in East Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday though nobody was injured in the incident, a senior railway official said.

According to East Central Railway zone's Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar, the mishap took place at around 6 am when smoke started billowing out of the engine attached to the rear of the Raxaul-Narkatiaganj passenger.

The driver was immediately informed and the engine was decoupled, said the CPRO, adding that railway traffic was not affected because of the mishap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

