Left Menu

Traffic advisory issued for Amarnath Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory for tourists, pilgrims and truck movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway during the Amarnath Yatra.According to the advisory, empty tankers and trucks having up to 10 wheels shall ply via Mughal Road towards Jammu.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-07-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 21:49 IST
Traffic advisory issued for Amarnath Yatra
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory for tourists, pilgrims and truck movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway during the Amarnath Yatra.

According to the advisory, empty tankers and trucks having up to 10 wheels shall ply via Mughal Road towards Jammu. Loaded trucks with up to 10 wheels, including those carrying fresh perishable items, shall preferentially use Mughal Road towards Jammu.

The timings of Mughal Road have also been increased from 7am to 4pm, subject to daily assessment by traffic authorities, the advisory said.

It said the trucks with more than 10 wheels shall ply via NH-44 (Srinagar-Jammu national highway). Trucks with more than 10 wheels loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka/Qazigund Naka before 2 pm. These trucks shall be parked separately and shall be given preference when traffic is released, the advisory said.

It said pilgrims and tourists in the Kashmir Valley other than those travelling via Yatra convoys are advised to travel only between 7 am and 6 pm.

In case they fail to reach their destination within 6 pm, security forces shall make such them halt for the night at the nearest lodgement centre, the advisory reads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022