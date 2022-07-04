Hero Electric rolls out first batch of e-scooters from Mahindra's Pithampur facility

EV maker Hero Electric on Monday said it has rolled out its first batch of e-scooters from Mahindra Group's Pithampur manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The company had earlier signed a 5-year partnership with Mahindra as part of its growth and expansion plans to cater to the growing demand for electric two-wheelers in the country.

As part of the strategic alliance, Hero Electric will manufacture two of its e-bikes -- Optima and NYX -- at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.

Hero Electric announces the rollout of its first batch of electric scooters from Mahindra Group's Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

''We strongly believe in like-minded strategic partnerships to offer ''true value for money'' products in electric mobility. Our 20 plus strong relationships with preferred partners in the field of charging, servicing, rapid charging, swapping, etc are helping us build a robust EV ecosystem not only for us but for the whole EV category,'' said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

The tie-up with Mahindra is one such alliance that the company is proud of, said Gill, adding that the two teams have been working closely for seamless integration of the manufacturing process and offer to the customer the same level of global quality that are produced from our Ludhiana plant.

''With this tie-up, we are now well on our way to the half a million capacity that we had planned a few months back,'' he said.

Beyond sharing space to build vehicles, the partnership between both would provide a platform for jointly working to develop and share the supply chain for all new electric offerings, as per the statement.

Both companies will bolster this alliance and share their R&D expertise to develop newer technologies and products for domestic and overseas markets, it said.

