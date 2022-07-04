Left Menu

Julius Baer appoints Umang Papneja of IIFL Wealth as CEO

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 15:31 IST
Julius Baer appoints Umang Papneja of IIFL Wealth as CEO
  • India

Wealth management firm Julius Baer India on Monday said it has appointed Umang Papneja as its chief executive officer, effective next month, and has also elevated incumbent Ashish Gumashta as the executive chairman of the local arm of the Swiss group.

Papneja joins the company from IIFL Wealth Management where he was the chief investment officer leading investment decisions across asset classes including equities, real estate, fixed income, commodities and alternatives. Prior to joining IIFL Wealth in 2009, he was heading investments at Societe Generale Private Banking in Mumbai.

He takes over the role from Gumashta who will assume the role as executive chairman of Julius Baer India, the company said in a statement on Monday.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

