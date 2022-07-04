Left Menu

Turkey's Baykar delivers drone to Lithuania after crowdfunding campaign

Lithuania has taken delivery of a Bayraktar combat drone from Turkey after hundreds of Lithuanians clubbed together to buy it for Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Monday. In the end, Turkish manufacturer Baykar said in June it would donate the drone for free, with Lithuania's government committing to spend 1.5 million euros of the crowdfunded money to arm it and the rest of the nearly 6 million euros collected going towards humanitarian help for Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:50 IST
Turkey's Baykar delivers drone to Lithuania after crowdfunding campaign

Lithuania has taken delivery of a Bayraktar combat drone from Turkey after hundreds of Lithuanians clubbed together to buy it for Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Monday.

In the end, Turkish manufacturer Baykar said in June it would donate the drone for free, with Lithuania's government committing to spend 1.5 million euros of the crowdfunded money to arm it and the rest of the nearly 6 million euros collected going towards humanitarian help for Ukraine. Pictures shared by the Lithuanian government showed the drone delivered with a logo of a hawk, in Lithuania's and Ukraine's colours. An internet vote in Lithuania named the done after the bird.

Ukraine has bought more than 20 Bayraktar TB2 armed drones from Baykar in recent years and ordered a further 16 on Jan. 27. That batch was delivered in early March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022