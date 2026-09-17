Financial Turmoil in Turkey Sparks Government Intervention: What's Next?

In response to financial instability, Turkish authorities implemented measures on Thursday to stabilize the country's stock market. They increased repo funding to 300 billion lira and raised banks' borrowing limits for the interbank money market 10-fold, providing necessary lira liquidity.

Concurrently, the capital markets regulator suspended trading of certain investment funds on the TEFAS electronic platform. The funds, with a portfolio size of 891 billion lira, faced liquidation due to liquidity issues, impacting around 353,000 investors.

Despite immediate market relief, concerns linger over potential financial system risks. Analysts highlighted decreasing liquidity in thinly traded stocks and subsequent selloffs. Further interventions may be vital for sustained market stability.