IMF says to work with new Argentina economy chief to solve 'profound challenges'
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2022 04:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 04:43 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will work with Argentina's new economy minister Silvina Batakis to strengthen macroeconomic stability and address the country's "profound challenges", a spokesperson said on Monday.
Batakis was sworn in on Monday afternoon after her predecessor Martin Guzman abruptly resigned over the weekend.
