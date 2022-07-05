Left Menu

Sainsbury's quarterly sales drop 4% as UK consumers cut spending

"The pressure on household budgets will only intensify over the remainder of the year and I am very clear that doing the right thing for our customers and colleagues will remain at the very top of our agenda." Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket after Tesco, said it still expected its underlying pretax profit for the year to be between 630 million and 690 million pounds ($836 million).

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 11:55 IST
Sainsbury's quarterly sales drop 4% as UK consumers cut spending
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British supermarket group Sainsbury's reported a 4% fall in underlying sales in its first quarter, driven by weakness in general merchandise as cash-strapped consumers held back on discretionary spending.

Grocery sales fell 2.4% over the 16 weeks to June 25, while general merchandise sales fell 11.2%. Chief Executive Simon Roberts said Sainsbury's understood how hard it was for millions of households right now and it was doing everything it could to keep prices low.

"The progress we are making on improving value, quality, innovation, and service is reflected in our improved grocery volume market share," he said on Tuesday. "The pressure on household budgets will only intensify over the remainder of the year and I am very clear that doing the right thing for our customers and colleagues will remain at the very top of our agenda."

Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest supermarket after Tesco, said it still expected its underlying pretax profit for the year to be between 630 million and 690 million pounds ($836 million). The company also said its chief financial officer Kevin O'Byrne would retire in March 2023 and would be succeeded by commercial and retail finance director Blathnaid Bergin. ($1 = 0.8256 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022