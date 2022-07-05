Left Menu

Guj: Three killed, one injured in truck accident in Banaskantha

Three persons and at least 20 livestock were killed on the spot and one man sustained injuries in the incident, he said.The deceased, hailing from Barmer in Rajasthan, were transporting livestock from the neighbouring state and were heading towards Ahmedabad, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit another truck in front of it, the official said.

PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 05-07-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 13:43 IST
Three persons from Rajasthan were killed and one injured when a truck transporting livestock hit another truck on a national highway in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway near Palanpur city around 7 am, an official from Palanpur taluka police station said. Three persons and at least 20 livestock were killed on the spot and one man sustained injuries in the incident, he said.

''The deceased, hailing from Barmer in Rajasthan, were transporting livestock from the neighboring state and were heading towards Ahmedabad when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit another truck in front of it,'' the official said. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, while the injured man was rushed to a government hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

