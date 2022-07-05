Left Menu

Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 470.18 crore in first quarter of FY23

Updated: 05-07-2022 19:03 IST
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported a total default of Rs 470.18 crore on payments of interest and repayment of principal amount on loans from banks and financial institutions for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The debt-ridden company, which is pairing its debts through asset resolution, has a total debt of Rs 495.18 crore, including short-term and long-term debt.

''The delay in debt servicing is due to liquidity crisis,'' said Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) in a regulatory update.

CDEL has reported a default of Rs 215.99 crore on the payment of the principal amount on loans or revolving facilities like cash credit from banks or financial institutions as on June 30, 2022.

Besides, it has also defaulted in payment of interest of Rs 5.78 crore on the above, informed CDEL.

While for unlisted debt securities such as NCDs (Non-Convertible Debentures) and NCRPS (Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares), the outstanding amount of default is Rs 200 crore as on June 30, 2022 along with a default in payment of interest of Rs 48.41 crore on the same.

