DTU's failure to assess sanctioned load resulted in excess expenditure of Rs 1.55 crore: CAG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 20:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Comptroller and Auditor General of India
The Delhi Technological University's failure to assess the sanctioned load in consonance with actual requirement resulted in excess expenditure of Rs 1.55 crore from July 2018 to March 2020, the CAG has pointed out.

According to a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tabled in Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, the excess expenditure was on account of fixed charges.

"Failure of Delhi Technological University (DTU) to assess the sanctioned load in consonance with actual requirement resulted in excess expenditure of Rs 1.55 crore during the period from July 2018 to March 2020 on account of fixed charges," the report said.

The CAG also flagged extra expenditure following grant of transport allowance at enhanced rates to employees of IIIT-Delhi without prior approval.

"Grant of Transport Allowance at enhanced rates to the employees of Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi without the prior concurrence of the Finance Department of Delhi government resulted in irregular payment of extra TA amounting to Rs 1.03 crore," the report added.

