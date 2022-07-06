Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd and SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, Haryana sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

Sonepat (Haryana) [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Iconic probiotic brand manufacturer Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, Haryana, in the core areas of education and sharing knowledge. The rationale of this MoU is aimed to promote and populate, a more effective use of each of their resources, and provide each of them with enhanced opportunities. The MoU was signed between Hiroshi Hamada, Managing Director, Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd and Prof V. Samuel Raj, Registrar, SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat, Haryana, today, amidst a packed gathering. The MoU between Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd and SRM University Delhi-NCR, Haryana, will entail collaboration on a gamut of areas, such as skilled-based training and Internship, industrial visits and tour of the Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd factory. There will also be an exchange of information on the recent advances in the science of gut microbiota and probiotics and guidance will be provided to the students on new areas for research in gut microbiota and probiotics. Additionally, both parties will explore, co-operate, and collaborate in future activities, which may be mutually beneficial to each other.

Hailing this collaboration, Hiroshi Hamada, Managing Director, Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd remarked, "We are indeed delighted to collaborate with a value-driven university like SRM University. As a brand, we promote health and happiness across geographies. Our collaboration with SRM University will give us a strong platform to identify opportunities, where we can collaborate on health, skill development, research, science etc. The aim is to play a role of a catalyst, to make a significant impact on the lives of people. Our state-of-the-art factory at Sonepat has the most modern facilities, where we follow stringent processes, to make a world-class probiotic product, Yakult. We wish to collaborate, engage and educate the SRM family, and leverage our core strength, for the benefit of society." Speaking on the occasion, Prof Paramjit S. Jaswal, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University Delhi-NCR said, "We are excited to partner with a globally popular probiotic brand Yakult. As one of the foremost value-based high education pioneers, we strive to strengthen our students' wisdom in the changing socio-economic environment. Our aim is to collaborate with Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd and transform bright minds into Nation-builders and social role models."

Through this collaboration, the well-acclaimed global brand Yakult, and the education pioneer SRM University, will set new benchmarks of excellence, which will empower other players to contribute and expand the reach of this confluence.

