Lightbulb.ai raises USD 1.5 mln

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 12:39 IST
Lightbulb.ai, which positions itself as an emotion AI and engagement analytics platform, has raised USD 1.5 million (over Rs 11 crore), with Chiratae Ventures and 9Unicorns leading the funding round.

Other investors who participated in the pre-seed funding round include Anthill Ventures and Artificial Intelligence (AI) led video-editing company VideoVerse according to a statement.

The funds raised by the early-stage start-up will be deployed to deepen the datasets for their machine-learning technology and expand product offering of emotion and engagement insights gathered from a user's video, audio and speech inputs for various industries.

In the statement, Lightbulb.ai said it has raised a pre-seed funding round of USD 1.5 million, with reputed investors Chiratae Ventures and 9Unicorns leading the round.

From analysing user engagement during live meetings and calls to researching the emotional impact of pre-recorded content and asynchronous user experiences on consumers, it offers solutions that cater to industries such as online learning, sales enablement and consumer research among others.

''With insights from early customers pouring in, Lightbulb is fast-tracking growth on its multi-modal product and this early-stage capital infusion will help accelerate Lightbulb.ai in building its product and engineering teams, particularly in the fields of data science, machine learning and consumer insights and prepare itself for an early launch in the US market,'' the company said.

