Left Menu

Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 13:57 IST
Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday declined by Rs 38 to Rs 2,588 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for July delivery fell by Rs 38 or 1.45 percent to Rs 2,588 per quintal with an open interest of 50,420 lots.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022