Coriander futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 14:00 IST
Coriander prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 2 to Rs 12,080 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for July delivery eased by Rs 2 or 0.02 percent to Rs 12,080 per quintal in 7,855 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

