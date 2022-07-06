Tekno Point recognized in Now Tech Analyst Report, Asia Pacific for Adobe Services

According to the report, Tekno Point's most significant vertical market focus is on the banking, insurance, construction, and engineering industries MUMBAI, India, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekno Point has been included in the Forrester Now Tech: Adobe Services Partners in Asia Pacific, Q1 2022 report. The Now Tech report is designed to help enterprises ''understand the value they can expect from an Adobe services partner in APAC and to select one based on size and functionality.'' Forrester defines this market as ''Third-party service providers that help Adobe customers successfully transform digital experiences using Adobe Experience Cloud solutions.'' It also states that ''Key services include strategy, design, consulting, implementation, training and enablement, change management, and support.'' ''We believe that experiences can't only be designed, they also need to be engineered. Our Experience Engineering approach combined with deep Adobe Experience Cloud expertise empowers customers to cover significant ground at the first go-live. Our unique focus on post go-live enablement helps customers drive faster adoption & better ROI from their Adobe investments. To us, this recognition by Forrester, a leading independent global research and advisory firm, validates our approach,'' said Himanshu Mody, Founder & CEO, Tekno Point.

Tekno Point has been consecutively awarded the Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, APAC in 2022 & 2021.

With over 50 Adobe DX Go-lives, Tekno Point has been a reliable go-to partner for enterprises across industry verticals in Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, NBFC, Retail & Manufacturing – Paints, Tyres, Cement.

About Tekno Point Tekno Point is an Adobe solution partner for 16 years. Tekno Point's award-winning expertise has helped brands deliver personalized customer experiences that change with the speed of business – at scale. Tekno Point enables business, digital and IT leaders deliver faster time to market & accelerate continuous innovation driven by in-depth analytics and hyper-personalization capabilities. Our in-house API accelerators help brands expand the possibilities to deliver a truly omnichannel experience to their consumers.

