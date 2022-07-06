Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 14:22 IST
DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet after 8 incidents in last 18 days
  • India

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following eight technical malfunction incidents in the last 18 days.

''The review (of incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents are related to either component failure or system-related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins,'' the notice stated.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given SpiceJet three weeks to respond to the notice.

''Financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 has also revealed that the airline is operating on 'cash-​and carry (model) and ​s​suppliers/approved ​vendors are not being paid regularly leading to a shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs (minimum equipment lists),'' it stated.

The DGCA said SpiceJet has failed to ''establish a safe, efficient and reliable air service'' under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Reacting to the DGCA notice, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that passenger safety was paramount.

''Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated & course-corrected,'' he said in a tweet.

