Apollo Hospitals, ConnectedLife collaborate to integrate cardiovascular risk assessment tool

Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Singapore-based ConnectedLife to integrate its cardiovascular risk assessment tool with the latter's digital wellness solutions.

Under the partnership, Apollo's AICVD tool which can predict the risk of cardiovascular disease will be integrated with ConnectedLife's digital solutions for wellness, condition management, and other health-focused applications.

''This will empower healthcare providers with the tools to predict the risk of cardiac disease in their patients and initiate intervention early enough to make a real difference,'' the company said in a statement.

''The collaboration with ConnectedLife brings together our experience and expertise in developing predictive AI tools with ConnectedLife's healthcare solutions to give healthcare providers a comprehensive tool to predict risk and deliver best-in-class clinical results,'' Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Dr. Prathap C Reddy said.

The rising burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NDCs) led by cardiovascular diseases is a problem that is increasing as the population ages, he said, adding,'' In addition, premature deaths due to NCDs have a high socio-economic impact with those affected usually being the main income earners.'' While early diagnosis and intervention can make a positive impact, doctors do not have the tools handy to evaluate the risk of their patients developing heart disease, Reddy said.

Health-tech platform ConnectedLife partners with Fitbit to create wearable-based solutions for wellness, condition management, and other health-focused applications. The platform captures and analyses Fitbit wearable devices and patient-reported data to provide health and wellness insights for individuals and connected population health stakeholders.

''For ConnectedLife with Fitbit, this is an incredible opportunity to innovate and apply easy-to-use smartphone and wearable technology to enable continuous and dynamic prediction of the risk of cardiac disease at scale,'' ConnectedLife Founder & CEO Daryl Arnold said.

Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Dr. Sangita Reddy said the collaboration with ConnectedLife amalgamates Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning with user-friendly and reliable risk prediction tools that provide insights for early action. The heart risk score for the Indian populace is an example of how preventive healthcare can use technology to accelerate prevention and reduce the disease burden.

''This is just the beginning and we will expand the collaboration to other NCDs to prevent and reduce the NCD disease burden. We look forward to growing the collaboration with more tools to make a significant impact to stem the rise of NCDs globally,'' she said.

Moreover, she said, the collaboration would further strengthen Apollo's research for ''co-development in Clinical AI, which would not only calibrate our existing models but pave the way for better understanding of health risk scores''.

At present, the ConnectedLife team is managing the deployment of its solutions with over 50 healthcare partners worldwide and Apollo's AICVD tool will automatically be available and operational to all customers, the statement said.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, the National University Hospital System's Alexandra Hospital has been working with ConnectedLife to prepare for the widespread adoption and everyday application of Apollo's Clinical AI through the ConnectedLife with Fitbit application, it added.

''Together with ConnectedLife, Alexandra Hospital will collaborate with Apollo Hospitals to further the Clinical AI delivery and drive toward a healthier Singapore,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)