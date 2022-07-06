Left Menu

BMW Group India reports 64.2 pc rise in car sales in Jan-Jun period

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:29 IST
BMW Group India reports 64.2 pc rise in car sales in Jan-Jun period
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

BMW Group India on Wednesday reported 64.2 percent growth in its car sales at 5,570 units in the January-June period of 2022.

The BMW brand posted sales of 5,191 units during the period, a growth of 65.4 percent while the MINI clocked 379 units, an increase of 50 percent over the comparable period last year, the group said in a statement.

The group's luxury motorcycle brand BMW Motorrad registered sales of 3,114 units at a growth of 56.7 percent in the first half of 2022, it added.

''Against all odds, BMW Group is taking rapid and consistent strides in India. Despite the turbulences caused by various factors in the domestic and international market, we have achieved the best-ever half-yearly sales performance for BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

He further said, ''This success underpins the enormously strong demand for BMW Group products in the luxury car and premium motorcycle segment in India.'' Reiterating the group's commitment to the market, he said, BMW is ensuring that vehicles are being produced and delivered as planned.

''A majority of products are sold out and we are trying our best to match the huge demand. The order books are full and the pipeline for the coming months is quite solid,'' Pawah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022