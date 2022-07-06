College student dies as bikes collide

A 22-year-old college student died in a road accident near here, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Joswa was a second-year postgraduate student of a self-financing college. He was riding his two-wheeler to Kanageyam in Tirupur district from his village on Tuesday when his vehicle was hit by an oncoming bike, the police said. Under the impact, both the riders got injured, they said. Joswa was taken to a hospital where he died, they said. A case was registered and investigation on, they added.

