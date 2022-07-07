U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond shortage

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is looking at ways to allow overseas manufacturers of baby formula to keep selling in the country beyond the current shortage, the health regulator said on Wednesday.

To ease the nationwide infant formula shortage, the FDA in May said it would allow baby formula imports until Nov. 14, leading to several companies such as Nestle SA and Reckitt Benckiser flying in products from overseas. The FDA plans to issue further guidance in September on how companies that have been temporarily allowed to ship baby formula to the United States could meet the agency's requirements to continue to supply beyond mid-November.

"Many of the companies providing these formula products have expressed interest in continuing to serve the American market permanently," the FDA said. Abbott Laboratories' recall in February of infant formula made in its plant in Michigan worsened an ongoing shortage of baby formula in the nation.

