Glenmark launches Sitagliptin for adults with Type-2 Diabetes in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Thursday launched sitagliptin and its fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) indicated for adults with type-2 diabetes in India under the SITAZIT brand and its variants.

The company has introduced eight different combinations of sitagliptin-based drugs, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing.

The medicines will be available under the brand name SITAZIT, SITAZIT- M, SITAZIT- M ER and SITAZIT D.

SITAZIT (sitagliptin) will be available in 50 mg and 100 mg variants; SITAZIT M will have sitagliptin (50 mg) + metformin (500 mg/ 1000 mg); SITAZIT M ER will have sitagliptin (100 mg) + metformin SR (500 mg/ 1000 mg), the company said.

Further, it said SITAZIT D is a new combination with two variants SITAZIT D 100/10, which will have sitagliptin (100 mg) + dapagliflozin (10 mg), and SITAZIT D 50/5, which will have sitagliptin (50 mg) + dapagliflozin (5 mg).

The company said in chronic diseases like type-2 diabetes, patients are required to consume multiple anti-diabetic drugs for prolonged periods of time.

Moreover, in India, patients have to bear the drug cost on their own and so the price of the drug becomes a major factor that impacts treatment adherence.

''Glenmark's sitagliptin and its FDCs are priced at around one-third of the cost of its innovator brand in India,'' it claimed.

MSD Pharmaceuticals' sitagliptin phosphate 10 mg tablets sold under the Januvia brand have a retail price of around Rs 300 per strip of seven tablets.

Glenmark said its SITAZIT and its variants will ''play an instrumental role in raising accessibility of sitagliptin to type-2 diabetic patients''.

Sitagliptin and its fixed-dose combinations have a low risk of hypoglycemia, provide beta cell protection, offer cardio-renal benefits, and are safe for patients with kidney or liver conditions and senior citizens, it added.

It will help patients to manage their glycemic level effectively and bring better compliance, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)