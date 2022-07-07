Left Menu

Airline SAS traffic surges in June ahead of strike

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 07-07-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 14:41 IST
Airline SAS traffic surges in June ahead of strike
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Scandinavian airline SAS flew more than 1.9 million passengers in June, a rise of about 220% from a year ago, but said on Thursday a pilot strike grounding much of its planes since Monday had impacted bookings toward the end of the month. The airline, whose biggest owners are the Swedish and the Danish states, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Tuesday, a decision it said was accelerated by pilots at its SAS Scandinavia arm going out on strike.

"The notice of strike from the SAS Scandinavia pilots’ unions started impacting our bookings toward the end of the month," SAS Chief Executive Anko van der Werff said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022